COVID-19 Daily Update 7-9-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of July 9, 2021, there have been 3,039,147 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,465 total cases and 2,908 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old male from Monroe County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, and an 82-year old female from Berkeley County.

“As we send our condolences to these grieving families, we remind West Virginians that a COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection from getting very sick with COVID,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. "I urge all state residents who have not yet received their vaccine to schedule an appointment.”

CASES PER COUNTY ­­­­­­: Barbour (1,516), Berkeley (12,883), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,022), Brooke (2,249), Cabell (8,901), Calhoun (397), Clay (543), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,561), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,316), Greenbrier (2,906), Hampshire (1,929), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,217), Jackson (2,268), Jefferson (4,808), Kanawha (15,516), Lewis (1,304), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,665), Marshall (3,541), Mason (2,067), McDowell (1,619), Mercer (5,205), Mineral (2,991), Mingo (2,773), Monongalia (9,399), Monroe (1,227), Morgan (1,237), Nicholas (1,909), Ohio (4,316), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (961), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,964), Putnam (5,346), Raleigh (7,104), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (762), Roane (667), Summers (865), Taylor (1,287), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,980), Wayne (3,184), Webster (554), Wetzel (1,396), Wirt (458), Wood (7,957), Wyoming (2,066).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Lincoln, Mingo, Monongalia, and Ohio counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov .

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Jefferson County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV ( optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV