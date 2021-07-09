OGARAJETS Enhances Client Service Capability with Key Sales Team Hire
Leader in aircraft sales and acquisitions welcomes experienced sales engineerATLANTA, GA, USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has announced the hiring of Sales Engineer Samuel Campos. An Auburn University graduate and ambassador for the school’s aviation program, Campos previously interned for OGARAJETS.
“Sam’s stated passions are aviation, travel, and people, and those attributes were very much on display during his internship in market research with us,” said Ashley Charnley, VP of Business Integration at OGARAJETS. “We were thrilled when the opportunity arose to welcome him as a full-time member of our team following his successful stint as a sales engineer with another aviation firm.”
Born and raised in Huntsville, AL, by parents who were both engineers in the aerospace industry, Campos developed a strong interest in aviation at an early age. He went on to study aviation management and business at Auburn, where he also was director of the school’s Striped Wings Aviation Ambassadors program and managed a team of 25. After graduating, he accepted a position with an aircraft brokerage firm and was entrusted with a variety of acquisitions, fleet planning, and consulting responsibilities.
“As a company that works with top aircraft manufacturers like Bombardier, Gulfstream, Dassault Falcon, Cessna, Embraer, and Hawker Beech, and provides private jet acquisition, brokerage, management, and leasing services to clients around the world, we knew that Sam’s combination of aviation knowledge, experience, and drive to provide exceptional client service was a perfect fit for us,” added Johnny Foster, President & CEO. “And just as important as those attributes is the fact that Sam is a ‘people person’ who develops strong, trusting relationships with everyone he meets, and makes their goals his goals. We’re fortunate to have him on our team, and our clients and business partners will benefit from his experience and enthusiasm, as well.”
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in over 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
