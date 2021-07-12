Ackah Law Helps Professionals from India Move to Canada

Are You A Professional From India Who Wants To Move to Canada?

Canada wants young, educated newcomers who can help us rebuild our economy and create jobs for Canadians, and Indian nationals have a very high success rate when applying for Canadian immigration.” — Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada Plans to Welcome +1,200,000 Newcomers In the Next 3 Years: Do You Qualify?The number of Indians becoming Permanent Residents in Canada more than doubled from 2016 to 2020. Young, educated Indian tech workers continue to choose Canada as an alternative to the United States due to the difficulty of getting a H-1B visa and other U.S. employment-based immigrant visas.• Many U.S. and Indian technology companies have opened offices in Canada.• Indian students on a study permit are attending Canadian universities in record numbers.• Canada's points-based Express Entry favours young, English-speaking, highly educated workers.• International students in Canada have a path to permanent residence.• The Canadian government’s Global Skills Strategy approves many applications for high-skilled workers within two weeks.7 Ways Professionals From India Can Immigrate to Canada in 2021• Technology Workers in the United States• Student Visa• Express Entry - Federal Skilled Worker (FSW)• Open A Business - Entrepreneur and Start-Up Visa• Global Skills Program• Intra-Company Transfers• The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)Do you have questions about your eligibility to move to Canada? Book A Consultation with the immigration legal professionals at Ackah Business Immigration Law at (403) 452‑9515 or email us at contact@ackahlaw.com.About Ackah LawAckah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (403) 452‑9515.

