ADA Upgrades on U.S. Highway 212 and U.S. Highway 85 Continue in Belle Fourche

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 07, 2021 Contact: Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says ADA sidewalk upgrades on U.S. Highway 212 and U.S. Highway 85 in Belle Fourche will continue, with additional changes to traffic control.

Starting Wednesday, July 07, 2021, traffic will be reduced to one lane on U.S. Highway 212 westbound, from 9th Avenue through 6th Avenue.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on U.S. Highway 85, from Custer Street to the U.S. Highway 212 intersection.

The next phase of the project will include ADA upgrades at the Summit Street intersection on U.S. Highway 85, with the final phase entailing intersection improvements for the U.S. Highway 85/S.D. Highway 34 intersection. The final phase of the project will begin after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Tru-Form Construction of Black Hawk is the prime contractor on the project. The first phase of the project will be completed in July, with an overall completion date of Oct. 29, 2021.

