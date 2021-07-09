Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,867 in the last 365 days.

Eden Biologics Statement

Eden Biologics, Inc.

Eden Biologics, Inc.

The US DOJ announced that it has filed criminal charges against Racho Jordanov and Rose Lin, former employees of JHL Biotech (the predecessor to Eden Biologics)

HSINCHU, TAIWAN, July 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this week, the United States Department of Justice announced that it has filed criminal charges against Racho Jordanov and Rose Lin, former employees of JHL Biotech (the predecessor to Eden Biologics), relating to alleged theft of trade secrets from Genentech. At the same time, the Department of Justice announced that it had previously entered into a non-prosecution agreement with Eden Biologics regarding its investigation. As a result of the non-prosecution agreement, Eden Biologics is not subject to prosecution for the matters raised in the investigation. The non-prosecution agreement follows Eden Biologics’ announcement in September 2019 that it had reached a settlement agreement with Genentech to resolve all of Genentech’s civil claims.

“Eden Biologics has been cooperating fully with the Department of Justice in its investigation for several years, and we are pleased that the Department of Justice formally agreed that the company will not face criminal prosecution in this matter,” commented Eden Biologics Executive Chairman and Acting CEO, James Huang. These resolutions allow Eden Biologics to continue its relentless focus on delivering high-quality and affordable biosimilar medicines to patients in need and expanding its global CDMO business.

Yen Hsieh
Eden Biologics, Inc.
yhsieh@edenbiologics.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Eden Biologics Statement

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.