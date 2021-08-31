Eden Biologics Introduces New Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Steve Lee
Eden Biologics, a leading global biotechnology company based in Taiwan, announced the appointment of Dr. Steve Lee as the new CEO and Director of the Board.HSINCHU, TAIWAN, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eden Biologics, Inc., a leading global biotechnology company based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, announced on September 1st, the appointment of Dr. Steve Lee, an accomplished biotech executive with broad experience and entrepreneurial leadership, as the new CEO and Director of the Board, effective immediately. Dr. Steve Lee is a highly respected CEO and global business leader with a distinguished track record in biologics research, bioprocess development, technical operations, business development, strategic planning, and commercial manufacturing in a highly regulated environment and emerging markets for over 30 years. Specifically, Dr. Lee has led changes in transforming companies into high-performance organizations in biotech startups and large biopharmaceutical groups in the United States and Asia.
James Huang, Chairman of the Board of Eden Biologics: “We are very excited to welcome Dr. Steve Lee as Eden Biologics’ new Chief Executive Officer. He is a well-recognized, proven scientific leader at a time when Eden is in excellent position to accelerate growth and innovation and I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Lee as our new CEO. Dr. Lee has excelled at strategic leadership and efficient operational execution throughout his career and is well-positioned to continue to enhance Eden’s thriving biologics development while maintaining a hyper focus on our vision to make affordable, high-quality biological medicines for all patients in need. His invaluable commercial expertise in the manufacturing of both therapeutic biologics and novel vaccines amplifies the company’s strategic direction and I’m ecstatic to have him lead Eden and take advantage of all future global market opportunities.”
Previously the CEO and Founder of BioGENEXUS, LLC, Dr. Lee developed disruptive innovation and breakthrough manufacturing technology platforms while providing biotech consulting services globally. Now he brings his extensive biotech industry experience, strong leadership and passion to Eden Biologics with hopes of expanding Eden’s innovative, cost-effective biologics development platform and commercial manufacturing alliances in both Asia and the US. Before founding his own firm, Dr. Lee was the Global Head, Biologics Technical Operations and CEO of Singapore Operations for Dr. Reddy’s Labs (DRL) Biologics, one of Asia’s leading biosimilar developers and was responsible for overseeing the manufacturing four commercial biologics while supporting six biosimilars in development. Before Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Dr. Lee was the Global Head, Biologics Business of Luye Pharma Group, a China-based pharmaceutical company, which acquired A-Bio Pharma in Singapore, a pioneering biotech company founded by Singapore government, where he served as CEO.
Prior to his return to Asia, Dr. Lee was Vice-President and General Manager, Process Development and Biologics Manufacturing, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS) where he was responsible for leading the Syracuse, New York Manufacturing and Process Development groups, developing and launching a wide range of protein therapeutics and late-stage development biologics. Most impressively, under severe time constraints, Dr. Lee established a high-performance team to develop sustainable infrastructure for the BMS biologics franchise and obtained FDA approval to launch the very first BMS internally developed biologic, Orencia® for autoimmune diseases. He also served as the Head of Biologics Development Center of Excellence and led a cross functional team to build its own large-scale commercial Cell Culture Manufacturing Facility (6x20,000L bioreactors) in Devens, MA, which enabled BMS to expand effectively as the immuno-oncology giant today. Prior to joining BMS, Dr. Lee also worked for two global pharmaceutical companies: Merck & Co., Inc. and Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc., both located in the US. At Merck, Dr. Lee held several positions of increasing responsibilities at both Merck Research Laboratories in Rahway, NJ, where he developed various bioprocesses for vaccines and biologically derived therapeutics including launching antifungal agent, Cancidas®; and Merck Manufacturing Division in West Point, PA, where he built and led an integrated sterile process, engineering and technical services group to support all commercial biologics and introduced novel vaccines.
Dr. Lee received his Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT); M.S. in Chemical Engineering from The University of Michigan; B.S. in Agricultural Chemistry from National University of Taiwan.
About Eden Biologics, Inc.
Eden Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company established in 2012 and after a transformation under new executive leadership led by James Huang, Chairman and CEO (also Managing Director of KPCB China), Eden continues to focus on three biotech sectors: 1) Accelerating the development programs for clients through the provision of Contract Development and Manufacturing Services (from cell line development to commercial manufacturing with regulatory filing support; 2) Developing a Proprietary Biosimilar Pipeline; and 3) Collaborating & Licensing of New and Innovative Biologics.
