Investigation Underway For Possible Malicious Destruction of Property To A Bus

Maryland State Police News Release

 

(WHITE MARSH, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a possible malicious destruction of property that may have occurred after a bus window was found to be broken.

State police were called around 4:40 p.m. yesterday afternoon after a bus driver discovered a broken window on his bus after he pulled in to the Greyhound bus depot in Baltimore City.  The bus driver told police that a passenger on board informed him that someone with a bb gun shot at the bus while in the area of White Marsh.

Troopers on the scene did not see any evidence of bullet holes. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigating troopers are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call police at the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack 410-537-1150.  The incident would have occurred around 2:30 p.m. on southbound I-95 in the White Marsh area.

 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

