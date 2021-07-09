Trade Technologies Opens Foshan Office
Global Leader for Trade Document Solutions Expands to China Mainland
Our people, technology and global footprint already enable the highest level of export trade document services and having a mainland China office will further enhance our capabilities.”FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, announced today the opening of their new office in Foshan, China, operating under Xtreme Technologies (Foshan) Ltd. Foshan is Trade Technologies’ fourth office in Asia and its fifteenth office worldwide.
Trade Technologies’ web-based platform and outsourced services provide exporters with accelerated receipt of international payments under letters of credit and other complex trade payment mechanisms. Trade Technologies’ patented TradeSharp Platform automates the creation and electronic delivery of UCP 600 compliant letter of credit documents to the world’s largest global trade banks, eliminating discrepancies, lowering transaction costs and enhancing reporting for exporters.
Trade Technologies’ Foshan office will be managed by Ada Lee, Director of Operations. Ada has 15 years of experience across international transportation, freight forwarding and trade documentation industries. Before joining Trade Technologies, she was a Director of Operations for Citicapital, and responsible for exports of building materials from China to Mexico.
“It’s my great honor to be joining Trade Technologies. I’m excited to utilize my expertise in international trade to provide seamless trade and improved cash flow to our customers,” said Ada Lee. (Foshan)
“We are very pleased to add Ada and her team of trade professionals in Foshan to service our growing list of China-based exporters,” said Kirk Lundburg, President and CEO of Trade Technologies. “Our people, technology and global footprint already enable the highest level of export trade document services and having a mainland China office will further enhance our capabilities.”
Trade Technologies has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Foshan, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stuttgart.
About Trade Technologies
Founded in 1999, Trade Technologies (www.tradetechnologies.com) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training and consulting.
The Company’s web-based TradeSharp platform and outsourced services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process almost $12 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 66 examination offices of 24 banks in 13 countries.
Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the TradeSharp software platform and process.
