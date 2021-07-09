Is Hot Chemotherapy Suitable for Every Patient?
Is Hot Chemotherapy Suitable for Every Patient?IZMIR, TüRKIYE, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving information about hot chemotherapy, which is very promising especially for cancer types in the abdominal region, General Surgery Specialist Op.Dr. İsmail Özsan said, "Hot chemotherapy is a form of treatment that we have preferred recently, which can kill very small cancer cells and helps a lot in the treatment of cancer patients. This treatment method, originally called "HIPEC-Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy"; It is a method that we can use in cancer of peritoneal and peritoneal involvement, and it is applied after the tumor is removed."
Destroys Microscopic Cancer Cells
Dr. Özsan said, “Hot chemotherapy, which is a hope for cancer treatment in uterine and colon cancer surgery, is much more effective than standard chemotherapy in colorectal and peritoneal cancer types. Cytoreductive surgery is the application of cancer drugs heated to 42 degrees into the abdomen with the help of a device and hand, after all visible tumors are removed. It is a concentrated treatment that aims to destroy microscopic cancer cells. It minimizes the side effects that the body is exposed to with standard chemotherapy. This method of treatment allows the administration of the maximum and most effective dose of medication. Before applying hype, the patient should be carefully evaluated and evaluated for suitability for this treatment. The patient's age, general health status and the stage of the cancer are among the important criteria in the evaluation."
Hot chemotherapy is applied in many cancer diseases. It can be applied in the treatment of intra-peritoneal cancers, ovarian cancer, large intestine-rectum cancer, appendix cancers and some stomach cancers, which are planned to be removed in the abdomen, limited or completely, when the first diagnosis is made or at home.
