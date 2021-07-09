The Conference on the Future of Europe platform gains significant traction within 3 months of launch

The Future of Europe platform

The European digital portal, developed in partnership with Tremend, empowers European citizens to “make their voices heard”

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just 3 months since its official release, the “Conference on the Future of Europe" platform reached almost 20,000 users, who are actively debating topics with a great impact on EU policies. Over 5,300 ideas on important issues such as the environment, justice or security, have been shared through the platform, gathering more than 10,000 comments from its registered users, and almost 30,000 endorsements.

The launch of the “Conference on the Future of Europe” platform in April marked an important step made by the European Parliament and the European Commission towards reinforcing democracy through technology. The platform promotes digitally-enabled civic engagement, empowering European citizens to “make their voices heard”, to interact with each other, and work together in order to shape the future of Europe.

The Conference promotes equality and aims to find solutions to arising issues that might appear in the European space through an electronic democratic and transparent process. Users can create and attend events, and share their ideas in a secure environment on topics such as health, climate change, European policies, economy, social justice, rule of law, migration, or youth and sport.

Tremend is honored to have contributed to the release of this new multilingual digital platform, based on Decidim, an award-winning innovative open-source software. From graphics to development, devops, security and anti-spam solutions, Tremend’s software engineering team carefully implemented the business requirements, infusing its advanced technical expertise during all the delivery stages.

In recent years, Tremend solidified its status as an important software development partner of the European Commission, and reconfirmed its commitment to supporting the public sector in its digital transformation and innovation journey. The company has a strong portfolio of framework contracts signed with European Union institutions, and delivers complex projects for major public sector and international organizations, including DG Connect, EACEA, DG Education and Culture, DG Employment, the Publications Office, DG DIGIT, JRC, EFSA and others.

Tremend is a software development company with over 15 years of experience in delivering complex software solutions to clients ranging from Silicon Valley companies to Public Sector organizations. Our rigorous methodologies backed up by relevant certifications go hand in hand with our high standards of quality and service, fostering the proper medium for growth and innovation.