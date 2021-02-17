Tremend's turnover reached 21 million Euro in 2020, a 40% increase in business compared to 2019

Tremend has grown its business up to 21 million Euro, an increase of 40% compared to the previous year, thus maintaining the upward trend of the last years.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 2021, Tremend aims for a turnover of 30 million Euro, by consolidating its presence in the US, UK and Benelux markets, and by growing its number of clients as a result of the partnerships with Microsoft, Mastercard and Salesforce.

In this regard, 50 new clients, from Germany, the United Kingdom, the US, Belgium, Israel, and Romania, operating in industries such as retail, finance, insurance, and technology, became part of Tremend’s portfolio.

The software development company will continue focusing in the upcoming period on implementing Digital Transformation projects in four strategic directions: financial services, services for the European Commission, technology, and retail.

“We have an ambitious growth goal for this year, which is sustained by the Digital Transformation trends of the market, both locally and internationally. We’re also relying on our 15 years of technical expertise in providing customized products that cater to the needs of our clients, delivering solutions for automating the sales flows, and supporting companies during the migration process from traditional channels to self-service, completely digital ones”, declares Ioan Cocan, Managing Partner, Tremend.

Tremend will continue to invest this year in its own products, in verticals such as financial services and eLearning, as well as in emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Cloud, and Natural language processing (NLP). Additionally, the company will put a strong emphasis on doubling the number of clients in the Benelux region from 11 at the moment, as well as increasing the number of projects with the European Commission and other European institutions.

At a team-based level, which is working entirely remotely, Tremend will recruit this year 150 software engineers and specialists in technologies such as Java, Python, PHP, Angular, React, C++, Android, iOS and QA, as well as Business Analysts and Project Managers. If during the past few years Tremend consolidated its team from Brasov, which at this moment includes 40 specialists, now it plans to grow its team in the Benelux region with up to 25 new members.

The company kept on the ascending trend in 2020, following a concentrated effort of the Research and Development (R&D) team on creating Digital Transformation solutions. These solutions have helped companies to easily overcome the impact produced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The year 2020 was an endurance test, during which we adapted quite rapidly as a team and we’ve consolidated our image as a trustworthy technology partner. At the same time, we’ve put a stronger emphasis on the personal development of our team and on adopting emerging technologies, which we’ve integrated into our solutions.”, mentions Marius Hanganu, Managing Partner, Tremend.

For the innovative projects developed and for their positive impact on society, Tremend was awarded last year the Impact Star Award in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE ranking. Additionally, Tremend entered the Financial Times 1000 top of the most dynamic companies in Europe for the fourth year in the row, and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA ranking for the third year in a row, with the biggest growth in Romania.

About Tremend

Tremend has 15 years of experience in developing complex software engineering and offering consultancy services, implementing over 700 large projects for top companies in industries such as finance, telecom, banking, automotive, and medical services. The company uses the most advanced technologies of the moment, from AI and Machine Learning to IoT and Microservices. In 2020, Tremend was included in Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA, was recently awarded the Impact Star recognition by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2020 for its innovation commitment and positive impact on society, and has entered for the fourth time consecutively in FT1000 - Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Over the years, Tremend was included two times, successively, in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe, the ranking of the most dynamic technology-oriented companies in the region, and two times in INC 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in Europe. Tremend has offices in Romania, in Bucharest & Brasov, in Atlanta, USA, in Brussels, Belgium, in London, UK and Luxembourg.

More info on www.tremend.com.