Tremend joins Clutch’s 100 ranking of the fastest-growing B2B Providers worldwide

Tremend - Clutch 100 most dynamic B2B companies worldwide

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tremend Software Consulting was selected to be part of the Clutch ranking of the top 100 global B2B companies with the most dynamic growth, based on its absolute revenue growth rate over the years.

Clutch is the go-to platform for worldwide companies looking to find a B2B service partner for their business requirements, from custom software development and system engineering to product management, UI/UX, and QA. Through its Clutch 100 rankings, the organization recognizes the leading companies worldwide with dynamic and sustained growth based on the absolute revenue growth for a period of 2 and 4 years, respectively.

“It has been a challenging year, but these companies are recognized because of their willingness to participate and their commitment to delivering the best services to their clients”, Clutch’s Customer Success Manager, Aaron Morales mentioned in a press release.

With a service line of custom software development, IT staff augmentation, mobile app and web development and application testing, coupled with an extended portfolio and a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, Tremend showcases its advanced technical expertise in software consulting, strategy and development for complex software projects, innovation programs and product management services for its customers from all over the globe.

Previously, Tremend was also recognized as Romania’s Leading Software Testing Company for 2021 by Clutch. The companies included in this list are "the best B2B firms in Romania. They are selected due to their wide experience, hard work, and commitment to customers", Clutch Sales Development Representative J.D. Killough mentioned.

Tremend is a software engineering company with 15+ years of experience in developing highly complex solutions for companies worldwide, in industries such as finance, telecom, banking, automotive, and medical services. The company proved its engineering DNA by delivering high-grade projects that incorporate advanced and innovative technologies - from Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Internet of Things, Biometrics and Microservices.Tremend is featured among the fastest-growing tech companies in the region in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA and FT 1000 rankings and received the Impact Star award by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE in 2020 for its commitment to innovation and its positive impact on society. More info about the company can be found here.