The Founder Of International Parenting & Health Institute Introduces A Sleep Book That Challenges Child Sleep Training
Awakening Through Sleep: A transformational and spiritual guide to pregnancy, adult and child sleep.
Doctors and child sleep consultants mostly adhere to a “one-size-fits-all” approach and often overlook important factors, that may even begin during pregnancy.OJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mar De Carlo has made international headlines this week as she announces the release of her new book titled, “Awakening Through Sleep: a transformational and spiritual guide to pregnancy, adult and child sleep.”
Her new book is set to revolutionize and challenge the current child sleep narrative, as she details why so many parents continue to struggle with child sleep challenges even after consulting with doctors or child sleep consultants who resort to sleep training.
This highly anticipated book explains that very often, the most important factors that can affect sleep are overlooked as most Doctors and sleep consultants look only at the child and not “outside” influences such as parental behavior or "inside" influences such as nutrition that could be a potential cause of a child’s sleep challenge.
Mar De Carlo is the Founder of the International Parenting & Health Institute and Association of Professional Sleep Consultants. Mar together with together with the International Parenting Health Institute has revolutionized the world of pregnancy, adult, and child sleep by introducing a holistic approach known as the "Holistic Science of Sleep Method."
Author ,Mar De Carlo, became the first in the child sleep consultant industry to develop and launch her Holistic Adult and Child Sleep Certification program in 2012 that trains professionals to begin supporting families with sleep education and customized team based sleep plans from pregnancy through adulthood. Her program and approach have been well-received in 46 countries and are currently represented in 10 languages.
During a recent interview, Ms. De Carlo was quoted as saying, “There are many methods of sleep training which commonly fall under three main categories: cry it out, no cry or gentle sleep. While these approaches can be helpful and provide some relief and solutions, generally they do not address the root cause. As a result, child sleep consultants and Doctors often overlook many important factors including parents’ own behavior, sleep habits, nutrition, lifestyle, beliefs, expectations, birth trauma etc. and how they influence and play a critical role in their child’s sleep.”
She went on to say, “Sleep training methods more often than not, do not leave room for customization and make assumptions about child sleep challenges. They customarily do not consider a thorough investigative process assessing a whole family’s lifestyle, health and history and often do not acknowledge one of the most important tools for parenting: intuition.”
To learn more about Author Mar De Carlo’s holistic approach to resolving pregnancy, adult and child sleep challenges and her new book, “Awakening Through Sleep: a transformational and spiritual guide to pregnancy, adult and child sleep,” visit her official website or purchase the book on Amazon by clicking here.
