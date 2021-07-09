Green Globe Awards easyHotel Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Its First Certification
The hotel is proud to be amongst the first budget hotels in The Netherlands to achieve Green Globe certification and drive this trend forward.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- easyHotel Amsterdam Airport Schiphol offers a great stay near Amsterdam’s airport, Schiphol. The hotel has a convenient connection to the airport and to the Amsterdam city centre or the beach at Zandvoort. Comfortable rooms vary from twins, doubles, triples, quadruples and even quintuples to cater to a wide audience and all guests’ needs.
Green Globe has awarded easyHotel Amsterdam Airport Schiphol its very first certification.
Dan Metcalfe, CEO at easyHotel Benelux said, “We want to encourage travel, exploration and discovery, for every budget. Learning new cultures, customs and languages deepens our understanding of each other and contributes to personal growth. Helping our guests to achieve these aims whilst caring for the environment, people and communities is what makes us happy.”
easyHotel Amsterdam Airport Schiphol adheres to a well-developed sustainability management plan that incorporates sustainable practices within the hotel’s management and operations. Social initiatives are also organized to build stronger relationships both within the community and the workplace.
Sustainable Measures
easyHotel is committed to improving environmental standards and has implemented a range of sustainable measures to minimize its environmental impacts.
The property’s carbon footprint is reduced significantly with energy generated from solar panels and electricity provided by a certified green energy supplier. easyHotel is 100% electric (off the gas grid) and the hotel uses heat pumps for hot water. Water saving faucets and eco-flush toilets in bathrooms also help reduce water consumption.
In line with waste management strategies, recycling bins are located throughout the property and the hotel has partnered with Renewi, a waste company that converts different types of waste into renewable energy. Furthermore, a circular textiles system is in place with the implementation of a sustainable laundry service.
E-transportation is also available for guests in the form of rental bikes and electric car charging points located in front of the hotel.
Community projects
easyHotel Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is a proud partner of ‘The Heimanshof’, a local wildlife garden run by volunteers who share their love and knowledge of nature with students and other interested people. During NLdoet, a Dutch national initiative for volunteer work, staff teams from different hotel departments volunteer to physically help out in the gardens whilst having a fun time with fellow colleagues and community members.
Both employees and suppliers, considered part of the easyHotel community, worked closely together when they came up with the idea to take part in the Jerusalema dance challenge as one team. On World Laughter Day this year, the Team from easyHotel and Beercoo, its housekeeping partner, performed together. The aim of the fun and enjoyment was to raise awareness of healthcare workers in The Netherlands and abroad and the struggling hospitality sector. The dance brought big smiles to the faces of delighted guests and was shared via the hotel’s social platforms.
Future Plans
Although easyHotel Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has just been newly certified by Green Globe, the enthusiastic hotel team already has plans for the future.
“We are very proud to have obtained our first Green Globe certificate. It gives us an opportunity to be kinder than what is expected in the world these days. Since putting more focus on sustainability, we have seen an impact of awareness about this topic amongst our guests. Also, our hotel team has bonded over the different activities we have organized and feel more involved with our brand. This is just the start of our sustainable journey, and we look forward to implementing more plans that enhance our positive impact in future,” said Alissa Hiegentlich, Hotel Manager at easyHotel Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
Through research and experience, the hotel has identified 5 key areas where management and staff will actively work on sustainable initiatives that will have beneficial outcomes in the long term.
The 5 areas for planned future action are:
• To reduce the hotel’s footprint even further
• More actions to improve energy management systems
• Implementing policies that support Ethics & Equity
• Health and Wellbeing programs for both guests and staff and,
• Establishing an honest Local & Supply Chain
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
