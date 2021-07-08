That’s a wrap, Hoquiam! New roadway surface and sidewalk improvement project on US 101 complete

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

HOQUIAM – Work to improve sidewalk access and provide a smoother ride to nearly 4 miles of US 101 in downtown Hoquiam is complete. Contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation removed the last signs and equipment on Thursday, July 8.

In addition to the sidewalk and roadway surface improvements, crews replaced worn expansion joints on the eastbound US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge.

"This stretch of highway had no seen resurfacing work in 20 years," said WSDOT Project Engineer Karen Boone. "This work extends the life of the highway while reducing the need for costly emergency repairs."

Construction began in February 2020. This $7.6 million project was completed on time and on budget.

