Environmental Lights’ REVI Drive Power Supplies Named as Finalist for LED Magazine’s Sapphire Award
REVI Drive low voltage downlight driver recognized in LED technology award selection
We created the REVI Drive to enable integrators to easily implement and control low voltage lighting in their projects. It provides flexible, integrated control regardless of the control system used.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced their REVI Drive DMX Controlled Power Supply has been selected as a finalist for a 2021 Sapphire Award.
The LEDs Magazine Sapphire Awards annually recognizes the contributions of the LED and solid-state lighting (SSL) supply chain in producing high-performance, quality engineered components and systems into the commercial distribution stream. They celebrate the innovation, vision, and leaders driving the industry forward. Each year, a team composed of LEDs Magazine staff, Strategies in Light advisory board members, and other colleagues collaborate to acknowledging the finest innovations in SSL technology.
“We created the REVI Drive to enable integrators to easily implement and control low voltage lighting in their projects. It provides flexible, integrated control regardless of which primary control system is used,” said Jordan Brooks President at Environmental Lights. Having it named as a finalist for a Sapphire Award is a validation of the tremendous effort our team put into getting it right,” he added.
The REVI Drive DMX Controlled Power Supply is a constant current, low voltage driver designed to power downlight fixtures in the REVI Remote-Voltage Illumination System from Environmental Lights. It is the key component in the system as it can be remotely located up to 200' away from driverless light fixtures. REVI Drive power supplies are RDM enabled and feature programmable Class 2 outputs which provide unprecedented control over configuring the drivers and monitoring their performance.
The REVI system is designed specifically for integrators and enables them to design and install low voltage downlighting in a wide range of residential and commercial applications.
REVI Drive DMX Controlled Power Supplies are available in 4-channel and 12-channel configurations with Class 2 outputs that can power downlight fixtures up to 11,000 lumens.
Product Features:
• 4-channel and 12-channels
• DMX controlled
• RDM enabled
• Programmable drive currents
• Smooth dimming to 0.1%
• Rack mount chassis (wall mount option available)
• UL Listed and Class 2
• 5-year warranty
About Environmental Lights
Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for eight years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming and audio-visual integration.
Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.
Michael Krupinsky
Environmental Lights
+1 858-798-9634
