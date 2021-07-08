Senate to Host Hearing on Ethics Oversight and Enforcement

The Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 12, 2021, 10:00 AM. The hearing will stream live.

The hearing continues the Senate Majority’s efforts to fight corruption in state government. Upon conclusion of the 2021 legislative session, these good-governance measures included legislation to reform the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE), strengthen campaign finance laws, and prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

Individuals who would like to register to speak at the public hearing or offer testimony may do so online.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “The Senate Majority has been steadfast in taking action on long-needed ethics reforms in New York State government. This public hearing will examine our current ethics oversight system and how our ethics laws are enforced, and how we can best improve them. Engaging the public in this effort is crucial to earning the public’s trust in their government. I commend Senator Biaggi for her work as the Chairwoman of the Ethics and Internal Governance Committee and for leading this hearing. I look forward to the input that we will receive as a result of the hearing and continuing our work to ensure state government is best serving the people it represents.”

Senator Alessandra Biaggi, Chair of the Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee, said, “It is long past time for New York State to end the cycle of corruption and abuse of power that continues to plague Albany. New Yorkers deserve a government they can trust and that works for them –– not those in powerful positions. Monday’s public ethics hearing is an opportunity to draw attention to the extensive flaws within our system of ethics and oversight, and identify effective solutions. I want to thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for prioritizing this issue and for her continued commitment to bringing good governance and transparency to Albany.