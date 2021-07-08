Opinion: State high court should decide whether governor can legislate

(Subscription required) In a first, a California Court of Appeal has issued an opinion that holds that the governor has the power to unilaterally legislate during a declared state of emergency, which legislation expires upon the emergency's termination. Unless the California Supreme Court grants review to clarify the scope of any such power or depublishes this opinion, it will allow future governors to legislate during emergencies for years to come.
