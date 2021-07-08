ARC Market Study Forecasts Moderate Growth for I/O Modules in Process Applications
ARC Advisory Group
New ARC Advisory Group research on I/O Modules for Process Automation shows COVID-19 pandemic led to a steep decline in revenues followed by moderate recovery
The demand for process I/O modules depends heavily on demand from the heavy process industries, which in turn depend heavily on consumer demand.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group research on the I/O Modules for Process Automation market reveals that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a steep decline in I/O modules process revenues across most major world regions. Significantly, with most major regions now in recession, ARC expects the I/O modules process market to revive 2021 onward. Market performance will ultimately depend on how quickly capital investment, government spending, and consumer spending return to more normal rates.
— Siddhartha Maiti, Primary Analyst
“The demand for process I/O modules depends heavily on demand from the heavy process industries, which in turn depend heavily on consumer demand. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced demand for many products, especially transportation fuels and chemicals,” according to Siddhartha Maiti, Analyst at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC’s I/O Modules for Process Automation Global Market Research report.
“Declining commodity prices inhibit further investment in these areas,” added Siddhartha.
Leading Suppliers to the I/O Modules Process Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading machine builders to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offering. In alphabetical order, these include ABB, Emerson Automation Solutions, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens.
About the I/O Modules Process Research
This ARC research explores current and historical market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts for the I/O modules process market. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts by industry, sales channel, customers, type, form factor, digital modules by number of channels, and environment.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include a:
• Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel) – personalized spreadsheet includes five years of historical data in addition to the current base year market data and five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
• Concise Presentation Market Analysis Report (PDF) – This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.
About ARC Advisory Group
ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and firsthand experience to help clients find the best answers. ARC Advisory Group, 781-471-1000, www.arcweb.com.
