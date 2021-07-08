Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Event Free to the Public in Rochester, MN. Scholarship Giveaway for One Certification

Diversity Crew will be conducting it’s first in-person ROI of DEI event, sponsored by Collider, on Friday, July 23rd in Rochester, MN.

The presenters will share actions you can take to increase equity in race, gender, accessibility, lgbtq+, health & more. They will demonstrate how to treat humans better, & produce a real ROI in DEI.”
— Eve Mayer
DALLAS, TX, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Crew will be conducting it’s first in-person ROI of DEI event, sponsored by Collider, on Friday, July 23rd in Rochester, Minnesota. This one-day event will take place at The Castle in downtown Rochester, bringing in some of the most in-demand diversity, equity and inclusion speakers and executives from across the country. Registration is Free.

The presenters will share real actions you can take to increase equity in race, gender, ethnicity, accessibility, lgbtq+, health and more. They will demonstrate how to treat humans better, and produce a real (ROI) Return on investment in (DEI) diversity, equity and inclusion.

The event will also highlight local and national diverse artistic performers including spoken word artist Seth Butler from Ohio, Kirthi Manivannan from the Minnesota Ragamala Dance School, and performers from the Jang-mi Rochester Korean drum school.

At the conclusion of the event, Diversity Crew CEO, Eve Mayer, will be awarding a scholarship for one DEI certification from Diversity Crew Institute to an attendee. The scholarship is valued at $1,999. (See the sweepstakes rules for more details).

For more information please visit www.ROIofDEI.com.

Scheduled speakers include:
Herschel Herndon, VP and Chief Diversity Officer – Thrivent
Timi Lindsay, Chief Diversity Officer – United States Naval Academy
Sally Saba, MD, MBA - Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer; Global Inclusion, Diversity, & Equity - Medtronic
Anjali Bhagra MD, FACP - Medical Director, Office of Equity, Inclusion & Diversity, Professor of Medicine - Mayo Clinic
Kellie Goodson - Partner - Diversity Crew
Anton Gunn - Partner - Diversity Crew
David Gifford-Robinson - Partner - Diversity Crew

Hosts for the Event:
Eve Mayer, CEO - Diversity Crew
Chris Moreland, Partner - Diversity Crew

Sponsors Include:
Collider
Out Rochester
Dharma Dwellings
North House

About Diversity Crew:
Diversity Crew is a consortium of equal partners focusing on diversity and inclusion. Our role at Diversity Crew is to create equity for an incredible tapestry of humans. We create strategies and oversee actions that lead to more satisfied team members, and customers who believe in your vision. Diversity Crew offers a 15% discount to women- or minority-owned organizations, and nonprofits. Learn more at DiversityCrew.com

Eve Mayer
Diversity Crew
+1 469-964-2609
email us here

You just read:

