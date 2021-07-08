Yardstick Management Invests in its Executive Search Growth and Hires More Talent
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm, providing comprehensive consultative solutions in management, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and talent search and acquisitions, Yardstick Management strives to continue upholding its purpose of opening doors for new talent, thus growing its talent practice by four new team members.
Anthony Davis, Sonia Marroquin, Johnny Park, and Shakiri Murrain join Yardstick Management with a plethora of recruitment, human resources, talent acquisition, and international business knowledge and experience.
Davis will officially serve as the Global Head of Executive Search, operationalizing Yardstick’s talent line of business, while also instituting innovative ways to mobilize Yardstick’s thousands of in-house connections. Joining his team is former Adobe University Talent Program Specialist and previous Manager for the Linkedin Recruiter Excellence Program, Sonia Marroquin. Marroquin will act as Yardstick’s newest Senior Recruiter and will develop recruitment strategies that ensure representation of all communities by tapping into her social enterprise, educational, and tech network. Along with Marroquin, Johnny Park will join Yardstick as a Senior Consultant and Head of Human Resources. Park, formerly based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and now currently living in Michigan, has over 15 years of global policy, human resources, and talent expertise. Finally, Shakiri Murrain enters Yardstick as a Consultant and will be using his international management background coupled with his Asian and Latin American cultural training and advanced fluency in both Mandarin and Spanish to turn interpersonal interaction into tangible business results for both the management and talent teams.
“Our executive search practice at Yardstick Management continues to grow tremendously,” said Dr. Ebbie Parsons III, Founder and Managing Partner of Yardstick Management. “It’s important to me that we have the best possible team in helping us refine our processes while also enabling us to have an even deeper global footprint. I am truly thrilled by our growth trajectory and our ability to intentionally find new team players of diverse backgrounds that are masters at what they do!”
Slma Shelbayah
Anthony Davis, Sonia Marroquin, Johnny Park, and Shakiri Murrain join Yardstick Management with a plethora of recruitment, human resources, talent acquisition, and international business knowledge and experience.
Davis will officially serve as the Global Head of Executive Search, operationalizing Yardstick’s talent line of business, while also instituting innovative ways to mobilize Yardstick’s thousands of in-house connections. Joining his team is former Adobe University Talent Program Specialist and previous Manager for the Linkedin Recruiter Excellence Program, Sonia Marroquin. Marroquin will act as Yardstick’s newest Senior Recruiter and will develop recruitment strategies that ensure representation of all communities by tapping into her social enterprise, educational, and tech network. Along with Marroquin, Johnny Park will join Yardstick as a Senior Consultant and Head of Human Resources. Park, formerly based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and now currently living in Michigan, has over 15 years of global policy, human resources, and talent expertise. Finally, Shakiri Murrain enters Yardstick as a Consultant and will be using his international management background coupled with his Asian and Latin American cultural training and advanced fluency in both Mandarin and Spanish to turn interpersonal interaction into tangible business results for both the management and talent teams.
“Our executive search practice at Yardstick Management continues to grow tremendously,” said Dr. Ebbie Parsons III, Founder and Managing Partner of Yardstick Management. “It’s important to me that we have the best possible team in helping us refine our processes while also enabling us to have an even deeper global footprint. I am truly thrilled by our growth trajectory and our ability to intentionally find new team players of diverse backgrounds that are masters at what they do!”
Slma Shelbayah
Yardstick Management
+1 6784298111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn