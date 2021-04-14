Yardstick Management Grows Over Forty-One Percent and Hires Former LinkedIn Tech Professional, Mona Khalil
As the nation's largest Black-owned management consulting firm, providing comprehensive solutions in areas of management, talent, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, Yardstick Management values consistent development as subject matter experts. Staying true to its vision to advance forward in both knowledge and resources, Yardstick welcomes tech professional Mona Khalil to the team.
With over 15 years of experience in project, program, community development, and talent acquisition work, both domestically and internationally with time spent in Morocco as a Peace Corps volunteer, Mona will work directly on innovative talent and project management solutions for Yardstick’s global clientele.
“Just looking at the intentional diversity of thought, race, age, and gender coupled with everyone's background, experience, and expertise excites me to be a member of the team! Yardstick expertly marries humanity and business,” said Khalil.
Most recently, Khalil worked at LinkedIn as a Senior Program Manager where she led enterprise-wide functional programs including its Global Inclusion Recruiting training program and Global Inclusion Recruiting Employee Resource Group (ERG) Engagement program. Previously, she served as a Senior Project Manager, Global Business Operations at Tesla, founding Tesla’s Intersectionality Employee Resource Group (ERG).
Khalil earned her B.A. in International Studies from the University of California-San Diego. She then received her Executive MBA at St. Mary’s College of California and is currently obtaining an Inner MBA, Mindful Business program through New York University.
“One of our biggest goals at Yardstick is progressing the company forward globally,” said Dr. Ebbie Parsons III, Founder and Managing Partner. “Mona’s experience and prioritization of teamwork and collaboration made her an excellent choice for our team.”
About Yardstick Management
Yardstick Management was established in 2012 as a mission-driven global strategic management consulting firm that provides comprehensive solutions, supporting Organizational Strategy as well as Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging to the world’s most recognizable companies. It has serviced over 100 companies, government agencies, municipalities, and higher education institutions in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Its services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior level diverse executives to their C-Suites and Boards. Yardstick has a proven track record of successful transformation, from conception to realization, and is trusted by the largest companies in the world. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
