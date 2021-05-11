Yardstick Management’s Chief Operating Officer, Naima Greenwood, Promoted to President
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yardstick Management, the nation’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm, promotes Naima Greenwood as the President and Chief Operating Officer, a unique shift for the company, revealing a new flow of leadership succession for the continued advancement of the organization.
Greenwood will continue to report to Founder and Managing Partner, Dr. Ebbie Parsons, III, and provide day-to-day operational, administrative, and business development leadership for the Yardstick Management team while additionally ushering in her own unique set of people management skills to lead the organization into its next phase of professional growth.
“I am excited to take on this new role as Yardstick’s President and Chief Operating Officer, and I intend to further enhance our current operating procedures and processes. We have been privileged to maintain a stellar portfolio of clients, and my vision is for us to continue providing best-in-class consulting services.”
Formerly, Greenwood was Chief Operating Officer, and prior to that, a Principal Consultant at Yardstick Management. Her understanding of the various organizational phases within the company, not just from a project management point of view, as she was responsible for expanding the company’s portfolio, but also from a holistic view, holding several roles in the company, makes her uniquely positioned to further the company success with sustainable growth.
Increasing by over 41 percent in the past few months, Yardstick Management has dramatically widened its expertise, bringing in industry leaders from the strategic management, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Talent arena. The company consistently amasses some of the world’s largest, most recognizable companies, recently adding MIT, Orangetheory Fitness, SevenRooms, and Group Nine Media to that clientele list. Its continued internal success, driven by Greenwood, will be crucial as it further boosts its reach.
“Naima is the best possible leader for the job,” said Dr. Ebbie Parsons III, Founder and Managing Partner of Yardstick Management. “She has a natural tact for people management and development, that is executed with a level of professionalism many take years to acquire. I am certain that she will perform this role expertly and allow us to progress the company globally.”
About Yardstick Management
Yardstick Management was established in 2012 as a mission-driven global strategic management consulting firm that provides comprehensive solutions, supporting Organizational Strategy as well as Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to the world’s most recognizable companies. It has serviced over 100 companies, government agencies, municipalities, and higher education institutions in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Its services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior level diverse executives to their C-Suites and Boards. Yardstick has a proven track record of successful transformation, from conception to realization, and is trusted by the largest companies in the world. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
