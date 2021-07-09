RST Instruments and Measurand, a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital, Announce Acquisition of 3vGeomatics
This adds a new dimension to our trusted data offering in a growing global market”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RST Instruments and Measurand, a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital LLC, today announced the acquisition of 3vGeomatics, a world leader in the use of radar satellite images to detect and measure ground and infrastructure displacement across large areas. The acquisition augments RST and Measurand’s trusted geotechnical instrumentation service and creates the industry’s first surface and sub-surface data monitoring and analysis solution with full global reach.
“By adding 3vGeomatic’s deep experience in specialized InSAR (Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar) technology to our existing portfolio, we've assembled an industry-first end-to-end full site view, from geotechnical monitoring to (InSAR) for holistic monitoring. This adds a new dimension to our trusted data offering in a growing global market,” said Mark Price, CEO from RST/Measurand. “The InSAR technology brought to you by 3vGeomatics' industry-leading experts integrates tightly with the ground-based sensors from RST and Measurand. From underground to aboveground, we deliver trusted, timely and actionable data to blue chip clients around the world through a convenient one-stop solution. We deliver data into a holistic package so our clients can make risk-informed decisions about their critical assets and projects”
Combined, the three companies possess unparalleled geotechnical and monitoring expertise, with over 90 degreed engineers and geoscientists, serving over 1000 clients in over 60 countries, with a network of over 30 global partners.
“We are thrilled to be joining the RST and Measurand teams to expand our global reach and co-build an even stronger offering through our innovative InSAR technology. Both companies are longstanding leaders in the geotechnical engineering community, and we look forward to a strong and mutually beneficial partnership,” Adrian McCardle, President, 3vGeomatics said.
Founded in 2007, 3vGeomatics is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and operates from offices in Calgary, Canada as well as Belo Horizonte, Brazil. With over 50 employees, 3vGeomatics produces thousands of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) reports each year and serves clients in over 40 countries for a variety of complex applications where accurate and timeline monitoring is required to detect subsidence, uplift and other movements to prevent environmental accidents, improve safety and maintain operational success. Industries include mining, pipeline, urban infrastructure, transportation corridors, and water management.
