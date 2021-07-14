CRESTCOM IN CANADA RECOGNIZED AS INDUSTRY LEADER BY HR PROFESSIONALS
Crestcom in Canada wins top provider in Leadership & Team Development for 3rd consecutive year in 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards
Over past 10 years we have used Crestcom to assist in providing leadership and management training to our key leaders and project managers.”TORONTO, ON - ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third year in a row, Crestcom in Canada has been recognized by HR professionals as the top Leadership & Team Development provider in this year’s Reader’s Choice Awards by leading HR publication Canadian HR Reporter. Crestcom in Canada previously won this award in 2019 and 2020.
“To have earned this award in three consecutive years is an amazing testament to our industry leading Leadership & Team Development training programs, and how the impact of this unique training resonates with our alumni and customers,” says Vickey Gibson, Managing Partner of Crestcom Eastern Canada. "We are grateful to everyone who voted and recognized our dedication to developing strong, well-rounded leaders for organizations in Canada and around the world. Congratulations, as well, to all of the award recipients."
Thousands of the publication’s readers, primarily made up of HR Professionals, cast their votes via a digital survey earlier this year to select the top human resources providers in a number of categories. The winners will be featured in the July issue of Canadian HR Reporter which provides great exposure for these companies to continue making a positive impact on the business leaders of today and tomorrow.
“Over past 10 years we have used Crestcom to assist in providing leadership and management training to our key leaders and project managers. We find the Crestcom program offers a great variety of topics in an organized fashion that engages our staff in a meaningful way.”
Dan Hurley, CEO Tatham Engineering
Throughout the years, Crestcom has provided their flagship leadership development program The Bullet Proof® Manager for thousands of companies worldwide. To learn more about our programs, visit our website at crestcom.ca.
About Crestcom
Crestcom is on a mission to create a better world by developing stronger, more ethical leaders. For over 30 years, Crestcom partners with clients from some of the most recognized and respected organizations worldwide to develop the specific skills and tools that produce bottom-line results. We use insights from these partnerships to continually improve and develop leadership training content that is proven to affect positive change and drive value.
Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes.
Stephen Leslie
Crestcom
+1 4169983756
email us here