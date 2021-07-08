Graphalloy® Bushings Last 7+ Years in Plastic Thermoforming Application
In a difficult high temperature application, Graphalloy bushings outperformYONKERS, NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials, announces the success of their bushings in a high temperature plastic thermoforming application.
The customer uses thermoforming to manufacture custom plastic designs. They specialize in plastic trays used for material packaging, shipping, and handling for a variety of industries including automotive, electronic, medical, and food packaging.
The application is light load and slow speed, with an operating temperature of 350-400°F. This temperature creates a problem for oil or grease-lubricated rolling element bearings. In 2013, they purchased Graphalloy bushings to allow operation at this higher temperature, since Graphalloy bushings are self-lubricating and can withstand temperatures from -450°F (-265°C) to +1000°F (+535°C).
A Graphalloy sales rep followed up with the company to see how the Graphalloy bushings were working, and the plant manager said they were working very well. He said he installed the bushings originally in early 2013 and the spares were still on the shelf.
Graphalloy, a graphite-metal alloy, is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. Graphalloy bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications. Common applications for Graphalloy bushings include pumps, wastewater, food equipment, ovens, dryers, dampers/louvers, kilns, conveyors, submerged, and more.
FDA acceptable grades of Graphalloy are available for use in food service equipment. NSF® and WRAS grades of GRAPHALLOY material are also available for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.
