The 2021 Fashion Coffee Portfolio Pop Up Tour

Curating professional portfolios for your big break in the fashion and entertainment industries.

USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taji De Souza is the CEO and founder of Fashion Coffee Wardrobe Styling Services. She has accomplished becoming a well-known wardrobe stylist across the USA. Fashion Coffee will now be offering services to established, aspiring, and emerging fashion and beauty entrepreneurs with the Portfolio Pop Up Tour.

Taji, as a fashion industry vet, understands the difficulties of building a new portfolio and creating industry relationships. The Fashion Coffee Portfolio Pop Up Tour is the ideal remedy to this issue. This event is for individuals who are serious about building their portfolios and networking with key fashion industry stakeholders that help catapult careers.

We look forward to Fashion Coffee’s Portfolio Pop Up Tour coming this August where Taji will take over Atlanta, Jersey City, and Harlem, NY. The dates are August 7th in Atlanta, August 14th in Jersey City, and the grand finale on August 21st in Harlem.

She has partnered with Autumn Jones (@autumnjonesmusic), Chantel’s Beauty Talk (@chantelsbeautytalk), Dejavu (@dejavutalkshow), Leilani’s Love (@leilanis.love), Prestige Glam (@prestige_glam_inc), and Twin Lenses (@twinlenses). Therefore, this event is guaranteed to wow the audiences and participants in every city.

Come and have the ultimate Fashion Coffee experience by receiving wardrobe, makeup, hair styling, and nail services. Once you’re picture-perfect, you will show off your modeling skills for a one-of-a-kind professional photoshoot with one of our top photographers in the industry. Your strut down the catwalk in the mini fashion show will culminate the day. But wait, there’s more! Red carpet interviews will highlight your experience as we plan for future tours.

Additional services for this unique event include runway coaching, model etiquette, and networking opportunities.

Tickets and sponsorship packages are now available for purchase. For more information and media inquiries about this event, please contact Kristen at kristen@scubedproductionsinc.com.