Position Announcement: GIS & Data Analyst Washington State House of Representatives, Democratic Caucus Salary: $5,500 – $6,900 depending on qualifications Job Type: Exempt. This is a full-time position expected to last through November 2021 Closing Date: Open until filled

To be considered for this position, please submit:

A current resume with three professional references and contact information An example of a data visualization or written description of a data project you developed Submit electronically to: Osta.Davis@leg.wa.gov

Description The Washington State House Democratic Caucus has an immediate opening for a GIS/Data Analyst who will serve as the technical lead on the implementation and management of the Geographic Information System (GIS) framework to support the redistricting process for Washington State. This position will work on operational activities, manage data, create easily assessable data visualizations, and coordinate activities around data intake from different parties. The position will also coordinate with the Commissioner appointed by the House Democratic Caucus and staff on the development of draft and final redistricting plans. Redistricting Background Washington State Redistricting Commission is a unique organization, formed once every 10 years in conjunction with the decennial U.S. Census to redraw the state’s legislative and congressional district boundaries based on Census results. The Legislature appoints the Washington State Redistricting Commission that is made up of four voting members and a nonvoting chair. When redistricting is completed, the commission will close its doors. A new commission has been appointed this year to ensure that Washington residents are fairly represented in Congress and the state Legislature. For more information about the Redistricting Commission, click here to visit our website.

Duties Working under the guidance of the Commissioner and policy staff, the GIS Analyst will provide develop redistricting maps based on public input and on PL 94-171 data expected from the US Census Bureau by mid-August.

The GIS Analyst will:

Support all needs of the GIS framework (databases, GIS software products);

Provide support to commissioners and staff in the development of geographic boundaries for draft and final redistricting plans;

Develop metrics for a sophisticated map analysis;

Create data visualizations to convey district information to members and the public.

Work with commission staff and commissioners on preparation and packaging of the final approved redistricting plan for submission to the Legislature.

The successful candidate will interact regularly with caucus and commission staff to ensure that relevant data is available in commission systems and that technical needs are being met. Qualifications We are most interested in candidates who possess the following:

Experience manipulating large data sets and familiarity using SQL

Ability to present complex data in a public and easily assessable manner

Expertise in GIS software such as ArcGIS Online, dashboards, GIS/IT Cloud management, and Autobound CityGate

Strong verbal, research, writing, administrative and technical skills

Ability to plan and conduct meetings and presentations

Self-motivated, creative and team-oriented

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work in a highly-sensitive and high-pressure environment

Proficiency with diverse datasets from federal, state, and local agencies including the Decennial Census, American Community Survey, and others, a plus

Honoring diversity, equity and inclusion means that as an organization, and as individuals, we are committed to ensuring that all employees enjoy a respectful, safe and supportive working environment. Only by fostering the inclusion of people from all backgrounds, cultures and attributes, can Washington State House of Representatives employees achieve their fullest potential and best advance the goals and mission of the House of Representatives.

The Washington State House of Representatives is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation/gender identity, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran or military status, or using a service animal. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993.