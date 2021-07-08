Rakesh and Mei Sarna Launch 2021 India Scholarship Program
For the third consecutive year, Rakesh and Mei Sarna offer university scholarships to children of Taj and Hyatt non-managerial employees in India
“Mei and I feel blessed to be able to continue to offer these scholarships to children of employees of the two hotel companies that made such a positive impact in our lives.” – Rakesh Sarna”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third consecutive year, Rakesh & Mei are pleased to launch the Rakesh & Mei Sarna India Scholarship Program. Children of non-managerial employees of hotels and offices of Hyatt and the Taj group in India are eligible to apply.
The Rakesh & Mei Sarna India Scholarship Program will be accepting applications from July 1st, 2021 to September 30th, 2021.
In order to be eligible for the scholarship program, applicants must submit an acceptance letter or other proof of current enrollment at a college or university in India, as well as a 500-word essay explaining why they are a deserving candidate and how they would utilize the funds.
Applicants also need to provide proof of their parents’ employment with Hyatt or Taj and proof of annual tuition costs and costs related to accommodation, travel, and books.
Scholarships are for one year at a time and successful candidates will be able to apply every year, subject to maintaining adequate grades.
To learn more and apply, please visit:
https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/rakesh-mei-sarna-india-scholarship-program/
About Rakesh and Mei Sarna
Rakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer — International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From September 2014 to September 2017, Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Rakesh recently completed his Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami.
Mei Sarna is an undergraduate of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok and recently completed her Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami. Mei has extensive experience in the hospitality industry having spent close to twenty-five years in sales and marketing and service excellence disciplines in the United States, Oman, Russia, Switzerland, Thailand, and India.
Mei and Rakesh strongly believe that higher education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourage young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors. They deeply appreciate the importance of higher education and try to find ways to help young people who need help with resources to achieve their academic goals through the Rakesh and Mei Sarna Scholarship programs as well as the Teddy Sarna Veterinarian Medicine Scholarship, named after their late beloved golden retriever.
