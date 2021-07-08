Trqk™ Launches TrqkIQ Indie Edition™ to Revolutionize Performance Royalty Management
New analytics tools to provide unprecedented insights into royalties for artists, songwriters, composers, publishers, music libraries, and other rights holders.AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trqk™, a music-tech innovator and pioneer in Music Royalty Intelligence, has officially launched TrqkIQ Indie Edition™, a revolutionary tool that empowers the Music Creator Economy with exciting new ways to interpret and analyze performance royalties alongside on-air performances, quickly and efficiently gain valuable insights, as well as unlock paths to more income.
TrqkIQ transforms and simplifies the complexities of the royalty management process for artists, songwriters, composers, publishers, music libraries and other stakeholders. It solves some of the biggest problems in determining when and where music is being played and ensuring performance royalties have been properly paid.
As an industry first, TrqkIQ gives users instant big-picture royalty analysis and strategic decision support for negotiating better sync deals. Composers can project income based upon payment ranges by performance source to estimate backend revenues and target top paying programming.
TrqkIQ gap analysis pinpoints missed income by comparing royalty statements with on-air detections powered by BMAT, the leading audio content recognition and global monitoring service. TrqkIQ is monitoring performances on 200 TV and radio stations in the U.S. with plans to expand in the future. Cross-industry insights increase in accuracy through the TrqkIQ Insights Index™, which grows on a regular basis and contains thousands of royalty statements and billions of performances.
Trqk has also launched the Inside Trqk Blog with a wealth of news, information, tips and tools, sound advice from industry experts, education about music publishing and rights management, as well as tutorials.
TrqkIQ offers a 14-day free trial with options for two plans: the Basic Plan is free to users with less than $1,000 royalty income per quarter, and a Pro Plan, which starts at $90 per quarter and scales with quarterly royalties and the number of detection tracks. For more information, visit trqk.io/pricing.
“TrqkIQ Indie Edition is really impressive, offering the industry an innovative tool for better managing royalties, understanding statements, and analyzing income vs. performances. From indie artists and composers, to music libraries and publishers, this can be an invaluable tool for anyone generating performance income,” said Adam Taylor, President/CEO of APM Music.
"We are excited to officially launch TrqkIQ Indie Edition and give the industry a modern way to really take control and maximize their performance royalties. More than 100 top-tier composers, libraries, and publishers provided tremendous feedback in our successful beta program, which resulted in significant enhancements. The response has been terrific, and we look forward to building the Trqk community as we continue to roll out additional features over the coming year,” said David Della Santa, co-founder and chief creative officer at Trqk™.
"Trqk’s new dynamic tools expedite and automate the process of analyzing performance royalties and identifying income that may be missing. It offers many valuable insights that can potentially lead to higher earnings, as well as better terms and placements in the negotiation of sync licenses. We look forward to even more features that will soon become available for publishers and music libraries,” said Jean Chadwick, Senior Vice President of Operations at Spirit Production Music.
About Trqk
Trqk™ is a ground-breaking Music Royalty Intelligence platform dedicated to empowering the Music Creator Economy with game-changing new ways to harness the power of data in order to unlock new paths to make money and engage fans. With innovative tools that combine data science, business intelligence, and audio content recognition (ACR), Trqk transforms and simplifies the complexities of the royalty management process for independent artists, songwriters, composers, publishers, managers, labels, music libraries, and other industry stakeholders. The new TrqkIQ Indie Edition™ provides a big-picture understanding of performance royalties including: deep insights and data visualizations to help identify and reclaim missed royalties; peer and industry-wide royalty trends to target more lucrative business; and data to maximize licensing negotiations.
Founded in 2019, the platform is the brainchild of David Della Santa, Trqk co-founder and chief creative officer, a veteran music producer, music supervisor, and composer with over 500 song placements, and Sathvik Krishnamurthy, Trqk co-founder and executive chairman, a Silicon Valley veteran with several successful exits. Together they bring a deep understanding of the music industry and a track record in building successful startups, complemented by an executive and advisory team of music tech, data science, and performing rights experts. For more information on Trqk™ or TrqkIQ™ Indie Edition, visit www.trqk.io.
