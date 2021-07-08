TDOT Contractor to Open New Ramp for Access to I-75 North and I-24 West from Welcome Center and Northbound U.S. 41/Ringgold Road in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will open a new ramp for access to I-75 North and I-24 West from the Welcome Center and Northbound U.S 41/Ringgold Road. (See attached exhibit)

At 7:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 9, 2021, exiting Welcome Center traffic will follow the new ramp alignment to the split where motorists will be presented with an option to exit left for I-24 West or continue straight to merge onto I-75 North. Overhead signs will facilitate these new movements.

At 7:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 9, 2021, traffic will enter the new ramp alignment from Northbound U.S. 41/Ringgold Road and merge with Welcome Center traffic. Motorists will continue along the new ramp alignment to the split and be presented with an option to exit left for I-24 West or continue straight to merge onto I-75 North. Overhead signs will facilitate these new movements.

Be aware that GPS guidance systems for these new ramp movements may not yet be updated. Please follow overhead signs, traffic control devices and temporary message boards.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6 million I‑75/I‑24 interchange modification design-build project slated for completion in late summer 2021. To get more information on the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

