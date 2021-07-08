I-70 Bridges Project Update Single Lane Route 40 Closures Beginning Monday July 12

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Monday, July 12, 2021, there will be intermittent single lane closures on Route 40 Eastbound and Westbound between the Kruger Street intersection and the Overbrook Street intersection underneath I-70. These closures will continue through Friday, July 16 and take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.