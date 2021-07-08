DIY KIT CREATIONS ALLOWS YOU TO TAP INTO YOUR INNER COSMETIC CHEMIST
Customize Unique Colors with Do-It-Yourself Lip Gloss and Nail Polish KitsBERLIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIY Kit Creations has introduced their Nail Polish Making Kit, Lip Gloss Making Kit and Deluxe Lip Gloss Making Kit that allows users to customize their very own, ready-to-wear colors and shades. DIY Kit Creations is an inventive cosmetic company that offers a trend-setting line of products geared towards those who wish to enhance their self-expression with a splash of personalized color. From pre-teen-packed slumber parties to grown-up best friends dishing about their days, the nail polish and lip gloss kits provide hours of creative fun for adults and children alike.
Designed to allow customers to create the perfect shade for themselves, the Nail Polish Making Kit and the Lip Gloss Making Kit come with five different specialty mineral pigment powders and unlimited color possibilities. Used by top professionals in the United States and Europe, the nail polish dries very quickly and is long-lasting. While the Nail Polish Making Kit is free of formaldehyde and other harsh chemicals, the Lip Gloss Making Kit and Deluxe Lip Gloss Making Kit contain nourishing and ultra-hydrating ingredients that keeps lips soft.
“At DIY Kit Creations, we have embraced the growing desire for individuals to share their authenticity and unique personalities through our innovative products. We offer everything our customers need to enhance their look,” said founder Kyle Lippincott. “It is also important to us that we push toward more eco-friendly options like cellulose-based biodegradable glitter. We are also proud that all of our kits are handmade in the U.S.A.”
DIY Kit Creations offers a care-free, fun way to express your individual style and is the perfect solution to finding the exact color nail polish or lip color for a particular outfit one is wearing to an event. The kits can be enjoyed by children as young as 9 years-old (adult supervision recommended).
About DIY Kit Creations
DIY Kit Creations offers innovative cosmetic products designed to allow customers to create truly personalized colors to encourage self-expression. The company is located in Berlin, New Jersey and currently ships product to all 50 states and U.S. overseas territories. The kits contain ingredients from suppliers and distributors in the United States, with cosmetic pigment ingredients that are all permitted for safe use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. All kits are assembled by The ARC of Camden County, a nonprofit occupational training center that provides work for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
DIY Kit Creations’ products are not tested on animals and are backed by their 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Visit www.DIYKitCreations.com to learn more or to place an order.
# # #
CONTACT: MediaVista Public Relations
Cara Downs
cara@mediavistapr.com
(323) 316-5228
Elliott Chang
elliott@mediavistapr.com
(323) 938-5879
Cara Downs
MediaVista Public Relations
+1 323-316-5228
email us here
DIY Kit Creations