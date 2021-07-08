Doctors Discover New Method to Aid in Treating Cancer and Psoriasis
The method uses various spices with specific manual therapy to stimulate intestinal peristalsisDEERFIELD, ILL., USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Aybek Izzatov and Dr. Michael Tsinman have discovered a new method of improving intestinal peristalsis that can aid in the treatment of cancer and psoriasis. Their HCHP Holistic Comprehensive Healing Program is helping patients with many health problems using this new, effective methodology.
Dr. Izzatov graduated from medical school in Uzbekistan. He started a medical massage school in Illinois eight years ago and has created new manual therapy courses and published numerous articles on sleep therapy, arthritis and ADHD in children.
Dr. Tsinman has been an internist in Illinois for more than 25 years. He considers himself an open-minded professional as it helps with the scientific approach and monitoring.
According to their research paper published regarding their new approach, cancer is a leading cause of death, with 2012 reports indicating that 8.2 million to 14 million new cases were reported worldwide. Cancer is expected to increase significantly over the next two decades, with an expected rise of more than 70 percent. Cancer treatments involve surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy, all of which are only effective when the tumor is small and localized.
Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects immune systems and organs, reducing the quality of life for those affected. Medications commonly used for psoriasis have serious side effects, and patients can develop drug resistance with prolonged use.
Dr. Izzatov and Dr. Tsinman discovered through their research that various spices such as onion, garlic, black pepper, anise and Triphala mixed with vegetable oil are a potential mechanism for the treatment of psoriasis and cancer. Their discoveries are presented in the research paper, “Method of Activating Intestinal Peristalsis with Manual Therapy and Spices in the Treatment of Blood Cancer and Psoriasis.”
“We created this method that is based on improving intestinal peristalsis. We believe intestinal peristalsis is a key of a perfect metabolism, and that is perfect health. Once we put peristalsis in the perfect path or pattern, everything in the body goes perfect. We provided results and outcomes in research,” said Dr. Izzatov.
To read this groundbreaking research paper, visit hchpcare.com/cancer-and-psoriasis/.
