ICARO™ Announces Agreement with Virgula to Distribute Premium Entertainment Content to Over 50M Viewers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with Virgula, creator of premium music, celebrity, TV series, movie, and pop culture digital content. ICARO’s AI-driven personalized media products will deliver dozens of new and exclusive pieces of content produced daily by Virgula's professional newsroom to more than 50 million customers in Brazil, including users of leading mobile phone provider TIM Brasil’s newly-launched TIM NEWS app.

Virgula creates premium digital content in the areas of music, celebrities, series, behavior, TV and movies. Launched in 2000, Virgula has a long history as one of the leading voices in the Brazilian entertainment universe, using a casual and current voice to address themes such as music, cinema, series, social behavior, celebrities, fashion, beauty, technology and other subjects of interest for a generation that is defined by youthful spirit, not age. Led by executive Luiz Calainho, founding partner of the Virgula brand and long linked to trends and businesses converging in the areas of music, communication, advertising and technology, Virgula remains a leading voice in informing and entertaining Brazilian audiences.

“I’m very pleased to announce ICARO’s newest media content partnership with Brazilian entertainment leader Virgula,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “Virgula’s unprecedented collection of premium genre-spanning content, which includes Virgula Famosos, Virgula Música, Virgula Comportamento, and Virgula TV e Cinema, will enhance ICARO’s best-in-class media and music content. Virgula’s content brands will be integrated with ICARO’s advanced AI-driven technology, enhancing engagement and revenues through distribution to over 50M subscribers.”

“It is a great honor for Virgula to create content for the mobile audience, especially at a time when people do absolutely everything using their smartphones,” stated Luiz Calainho, founding partner of Virgula and controller of holding company L21. “As we have more than 20 years on the road in creating youth entertainment content and increasingly focused on music, we are sure of the perfect match with the technology that ICARO, with its application expertise, will provide to end consumers. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership.”

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks with over 135M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

Who doesn’t like the freedom of being able to hear the sound they want without being tied to just one style? Who doesn’t like to see a cult movie, but also follows that trashy reality show without guilt? Who doesn’t like to go to electronic ballads, but also enjoy a samba at a friend’s barbecue? Going from pop to the underground without getting out of tune, being informed enough to be able to formulate your own opinions, having David Bowie as your idol, but finding Valesca Popozuda’s slutty fun. Go from Mainstream to Indie. That’s the spirit of the new Virgula: #mainstrindie. A new portal for a new generation. The portal that connects to pop culture to connect with you. https://www.virgula.com.br/

