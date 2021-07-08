CAREGIVER RIGHTS RALLY ON CAPITOL BUILDING STEPS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 15
Action is a response to proposals from MCMA, lawmakers to curb caregiver/patient cultivation rights by 80%; advocates, electeds and cannabis consumers to speak
More than 250 companies have taken an online pledge to support #NOCHANGES to Michigan's caregiver laws, including licensed cannabis companies, ancillary industries... and non-cannabis corporations.”LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those seeking to curtail cultivation rights for the state's most ill and injured persons will get an earful of opposition when the Caregiver Rights Rally takes place on September 15. Leaders from the state's patient advocacy organizations, elected officials and cannabis patients will speak to hundreds or thousands of cannabis consumers in Michigan from the steps of the Capitol Building.
— Rick Thompson
This has been Michigan's hot summer of cannabis at war. Tiny trade organization Michigan Cannabis Manufacturer's Association (less than 15 members) has championed a severe cutting of the state's 12-year old Medical Marihuana Act provisions, including an 80% reduction in caregiver plant allowances (from 60 to ten) and a 75% reduction in patient plant allowances (from 12 to 3). They have also advocated for caregivers to test all cannabis prior to distribution and that all 30,000 caregiver gardens be tracked by the state's METRC computer database. Michigan's cannabis consumers have lashed out in anger; a boycott of MCMA products and companies affiliated with them has resulted in the resignation of their President, the removal of any reference to individual members on their website, the election of a new Board Chair to clean up their public relations, and the cancellation of orders from MCMA companies by retailers.
More than 250 companies have taken an online pledge to support #NOCHANGES to Michigan's caregiver laws, including licensed cannabis companies, ancillary industries, unregulated cannabis entities and non-cannabis corporations. Michigan's legislature returns back to full-time session days on September 9; the rally on the 15th is timed to remind lawmakers of exactly how many people stand opposed to the MCMA's self-interested proposal.
Protest organizer Ryan Bringold is not affiliated with any of the state's cannabis advocacy organizations but is a caregiver himself. Bringold has been involved with the cannabis law reform movement from 2011 and onward, having roles on pioneering podcasts The Medical Marijuana Radio Show and The Political Twist-Up Show. Bringold has worked closely with NORML of Michigan to coordinate the activist group's members at the last Mackinac Bridge Walk.
The rally begins at 11:45 am on September 15th. Media is welcome to attend and all accommodations will be made for camera placement and interview opportunities. Representatives from Michigan's most notable advocacy organizations will be speaking, as well as cannabis caregivers and consumers. A list of elected officials and others speaking will be made available to the media prior to the event.
ARTICLES TO REFERENCE:
Hundreds of cannabis brands defend caregivers in Michigan
Corporate cannabis companies lobby for caregiver crackdown in Michigan
Ryan Bringold
+1 248-736-1967
email us here
United Caregivers