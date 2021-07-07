State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-15

For immediate release: July 7, 2021 (21-163)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Chelan County

In May 2021 the Social Worker Program entered an agreed order with independent clinical social worker Mark N. Hoffman (LW00009384) and suspended his license. He may ask for reinstatement after three years. Hoffman developed a friendship and sexual relationship with a client.

King County

In May 2021 the secretary of health entered an agreed order with physical therapist Jin Dawa (PT00010666) and suspended his license. He may ask for reinstatement after one year. Dawa had a personal and sexual relationship with a client.

In June 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Paul Kibe Kariuki (NC60173019). Kariuki was convicted of driving under the influence in 2013, and reckless driving in 2017 and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on charges of driving under the influence in 2017.

Kitsap County

In May 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Pamela Ann Musha (NC10059525). Musha diverted drugs from patients at an assisted living facility where she worked.

Kittitas County

In April 2021 the Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program indefinitely suspended the license of agency-affiliated counselor Sarah Ann Larsen (CG61024689). Larsen failed to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

Pierce County

In May 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Marisol Gabrielle Perez (NC60518235). Perez made inappropriate statements and expressions to a former patient.

Spokane County

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Christopher K. Davis (NA60611749). Davis was convicted of third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Whatcom County

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Leslie Jean Gesner (LP00050939). Gesner failed to complete a commission-approved refresher course within the required timeframe stipulated in an order that reinstated her license.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Printable Version (PDF)