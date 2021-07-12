"Ismail" by Nora Al Sharif paints a picture of Palestine you may have not seen
Nora Alsharif’s film “Ismail" just released on Istikana
Istikana, the leading subscription video on demand service focused on Arabic independent films, documentaries, short films, and classics, just released the award winning documentary Ismail إسماعيل by Palestinian filmmaker Nora Alsharif
Nora Alsharif’s film portrays a day in the life of the famous Palestinian painter Ismail Shammout (1930-2006) as he and his brother struggle to escape imminent death when they enter a minefield in 1949.
The award-winning film was shown at several film festivals around the world.
