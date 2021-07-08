Bahamas Summer Boating Flings now in full gear

Pictured during the recent Bahamas Summer Boating Fling to Bimini are, from left to right, Ahmad Williams, BMOTA; NFL Player, D.J. Swearinger; Captain Richard Treco, BMOTA and Jonathan Lord, BMOTA. Permanent Secretary at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, Mr. Reginald Saunders (seated front row, second right) was on hand at the recent captains meeting at Bahia Mar Marina, to address boaters participating in the boating fling to The Bahamas.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation’s (BMOTA) Summer Boating Flings to The Bahamas are in full gear. Every weekend from June 10 through August 1, novice and experienced boaters take to the seas, crossing the Gulf Stream to either Grand Bahama or Bimini to experience an adventure of a lifetime, ranging from customized receptions and snorkeling to authentic, culturally-immersed activities.

The most recent boating fling to Bimini, June 24-27, attracted famed NFL player Dayarlo Jamal “D.J.” Swearinger Sr., who took a short seaplane ride to Bimini. Fans of the legendary nine-year NFL veteran and former University of South Carolina alumnus joined in their boats for the adventurous, memorable and enjoyable 50-mile ride.

The group of seventeen, comprising novice and veteran boaters from South Carolina, Florida and Georgia, charted the Gulf Stream to Bimini from Bahia Mar Marina in Fort Lauderdale, in boats ranging in size from 24ft to 33ft. They were led by Bahamian Boating Ambassadors, Captains Robert Brousseau of South Carolina and Isaac Burgos of Florida and Captain Richard Treco, former Senior Manager at the BMOTA and the fling’s organizer, who has been leading boating trips to The Bahamas for more than 40 years.

“We pair up boats with similar speed, so they could look out for each other. We give them GPS coordinates and show them how to read hazards, so they can navigate safely in Bahamian waters,” said Treco.

The open ocean, some experienced captains coupled with more curious novices, a few boats of course, mixed in with some Bahamian sun, sand and sea make for the ultimate ocean road trip. What could be more captivating than this kind of opportunity to explore the islands in such an exceptional way?

The group stayed at Resorts World Bimini and the Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina, and participated in a number of events in and around Bimini. Among them, exploring the island’s historic sites, hanging out with locals during happy hour at I-95 Broward Bar & Restaurant in Bimini, Mike’s Conch Stand and snorkeling at Bimini’s popular plane crash dive sites, the SS Sapona Shipwreck and Honeymoon Harbour, an uninhabited nearby island, filled with stingrays, beautiful reefs, corals and diverse sea life. Some also attended a concert, featuring DJ Flo Rida, at Resorts World Bimini.

Registration is still open for the remaining flings, but spots are reserved on a first come, first serve basis. Scheduled flings are: July 8 -18 (extended fling to Eleuthera) and to Bimini, July 22 - 25 and July 29 - August 1, 2021. For more details on registration fees and other information, please visit Bahamas.com/boating. It is recommended that interested persons attend a Captains Meeting at the Bahia Mar Marina in Fort Lauderdale. Meetings are held on the Wednesday before each fling and begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

