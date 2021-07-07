Position Announcement: Policy Analyst Washington State House of Representatives, Democratic Caucus Salary: Starting monthly range of $7,100-$10,100. Specific salary will depend on successful candidate’s experience and qualifications. To Apply: Send electronically a cover letter and résumé in one document to jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov. Applicants are encouraged to submit materials as soon as possible. The position is open until filled.

AGENCY DESCRIPTION:

The House of Representatives is comprised of the elected members of the House of Representatives and the staff necessary to carry out the business of a legislative branch of government. Staff workgroups include nonpartisan staff, Democratic caucus staff, and Republican caucus staff. Each caucus has partisan staff positions that assist the members of the House. The Democratic Caucus consists of the Democratic members of the Washington State House (HDC).

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

Caucus Policy Analysts are experienced public policy professionals who are responsible for analyzing, developing and advising on innovative policy solutions for House Democrats. This position serves as the policy analyst covering the House Finance Committee and relevant tax and revenue policy issues, as well as an additional House committee to be determined.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Working with elected officials and staff to develop, analyze, and interpret legislative policy proposals;

Providing strategic advice to advance a Democratic legislative agenda for individual members and the caucus as a whole on state and local tax policy issues;

Researching policy issues and developing issue briefs, summaries and presentations;

Cultivating and maintaining effective working relationships with stakeholders;

Working efficiently with diverse personalities in both team and individual settings.

This is a full time, civil service-exempt position, with benefits including generous paid leave, retirement, health, life, disability and other optional insurance. House staff work in Olympia during the legislative session; during the interim, they have the option to work from Olympia or Seattle and to telework a portion of each week. For the 2021 interim, all House staff will have the option to work remotely. Future interim telework and remote work options are being reviewed and may be expanded beginning with the 2022 interim.

The working environment consists of an office with regular work hours during the legislative interim and longer hours during the legislative session. Session hours may be irregular, often including evening and weekend work.

Preferred Education or Experience:

A bachelor’s degree involving major study in public policy, political science, economics or relevant field;

Five years of professional experience in public policy, government relations or policy advocacy;

Additional professional experience in public policy, government relations or policy advocacy will be substituted, year for year, for education.

Successful candidates will demonstrate:

Exceptional people skills with an ability to work effectively with all members of the House Democratic Caucus, stakeholders, partisan and nonpartisan staff, and with the other legislative caucuses;

Strong political judgment, strategic thinking and problem solving;

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

A keen understanding of: the legislative process; public policy; politics;

Strong organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize, work well under pressure, and manage multiple projects and deliver high-quality results on tight deadlines;

Ability to use discretion to triage confidential and sensitive information.

Experience with or knowledge of fiscal analysis and tax policy, in particular state and local tax policy in Washington state, is of interest but not required.

Important personal and professional qualities:

Resolute personal and professional commitment to understanding racial equity, social justice principles, and institutional racism, with an ability to apply this knowledge to daily work;

Committed to continuous improvement both individually and as a team;

Creative problem solver with a focus on ensuring equitable outcomes for all Washington residents;

Strong ability to work independently and as part of a diverse, highly collaborative team;

Flexibility to adapt to a frequently changing work schedule, particularly during legislative session.

Honoring diversity, equity and inclusion means that as an organization, and as individuals, we are committed to ensuring that all employees enjoy a respectful, safe and supportive working environment. Only by fostering the inclusion of people from all backgrounds, cultures and attributes, can Washington State House of Representatives employees achieve their fullest potential and best advance the goals and mission of the House of Representatives.

The Washington State House of Representatives is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation/gender identity, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran or military status, or using a service animal. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993.