Dixie fire exceeds 7,000 acres as firefighters continue suppression efforts

Release courtesy of Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, US Forest Service

Firefighting resources are still engaged in suppression operations on the Dixie fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie. The fire is estimated to be about 7,000 acres of 7 a.m. (PDT) on July 7. The fire has continued to burn actively and spread in all directions, and fire managers are anticipating that will be the case today as well. Today, aviation and ground resources are focusing their efforts on structure protection and improving the roads and fuel breaks near the communities of Dixie and Comstock.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for the Dixie and Comstock area. For evacuation information and updates, please follow the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Idaho-County-Sheriffs-Office-178393728844032 .

A Type 1 Incident Management Team will be arriving to the Dixie fire and in-briefing today, and will assume command of the fire at 6 a.m. (PDT) on Thursday, July 8. Until that time, the fire is being managed under a local Type 3 organization, with multiple aircraft, crews, engines, medical personnel, and heavy equipment currently assigned.

Fire officials are developing a closure order for the Dixie fire area; more information will be distributed as soon as it becomes available. Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests closure information is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices . Temporary flight restrictions are in place over the fire area for the safety of the public as well as of aerial firefighting resources.

Dixie fire information is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7608/ .

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests fire information is available online at https://bit.ly/NPCFireInfo , on social media at www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs and www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs , on the forest’s official mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store), or by calling your local ranger station. Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.