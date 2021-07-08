Quini Introduces Low Cost Wine Sensory Consumer Data Reports
E-Commerce Delivered Solution Levels The Playing Field for Wineries With Accessible, High Value Consumer Insight
QUINI DATA Bronze is for wine marketers and industry stakeholders who need answers right now.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quini® (www.quiniwine.com), the leader in consumer sensory data solutions for the wine industry has added QUINI DATA™ Bronze to its data solutions portfolio.
— Roger Noujeim, CEO, Quini
Instantly downloadable from Quini’s website, QUINI DATA Bronze offers innovative, interactive analytics reports that focus on single market segments and categories such as a grape varietal, wine type, demographic consumer groups and geographic markets.
The Bronze solution delivers highly targeted insight at an accessible price point, ensuring wineries of virtually any size around the world who need to better understand the North American wine consumer, can access Quini’s unique consumer sensory data to enhance decision making accuracy and speed.
“One winery at a time, we have been helping the wine industry to transition from a producer-centered market to a consumer oriented one,” said Roger Noujeim, Quini’s CEO. “QUINI DATA Bronze is a path to accelerating this transition by helping wineries of any size to affordably access Quini data to make more precise decisions, fast. The idea that consumer research is out of reach, is time consuming or is just for the very large wineries, should no longer be an obstacle. More wineries can now become data driven.”
Four initial reports have been released today, offering consumer sensory and attitudinal feedback on several popular wine varietals and types. The reports revolve around household brands primarily in the $10 to $30 dollar price range and include:
CHARDONNAY - Consumer Sensory Study of Top Household Name Chardonnay; North America, 2021
PINOT NOIR - Consumer Sensory Study of Top Household Name Pinot Noir; North America, 2021
RED BLEND - Consumer Sensory Study of Top Household Name Red Blend Wines; North America, 2021
ROSE - Consumer Sensory Study of Top Household Name Rose Wines; Northwest, 2021
Website visitors can choose from a set of reports by tapping the See Interactive Experience button in the Bronze solutions area on the home page. Users can tap or click on any report to experience an interactive sample and read more about what is in the report, before making a purchase.
The reports include multiple analytics dashboards with a macro view related to the subject of the report. Included as well are product-specific sensory analysis dashboards covering dozens of household name national and international wine brands, with consumer feedback on those products in several key markets in North America.
Attitudinal insight covering consumer expectations prior to tasting a product, price sentiment and willingness to recommend a wine complete the high value reports. Sensory analysis and competitive benchmarks show consumer product preferences and highlight aspects of a wine that boost or drag it down. The insight is designed to help answer both business and product related questions, to help eliminate guesswork from critical decisions. Such as vintage profile consistency, what makes a certain well known product as successful, if a wine appeals more to a certain demographic, if consumer perception of a product may point to a marketing, branding or public relations challenge, if a product meets consumer expectations, if a shift in style or even colour is advantageous, or why a brand has been consistently losing sales.
“The Bronze solution is for wine marketers and industry stakeholders who need answers right now on a specific category, product or issue, leveraging data that is already in Quini’s systems,” added Noujeim.
QUINI DATA Bronze complements Quini’s portfolio that includes a Gold annual subscription solution and a Silver custom research project product.
With the initial reports priced starting at US $995, QUINI DATA Bronze releases the feedback of hundreds of consumers and thousands of deep, rich wine reviews on dozens of wine products, for a fraction of the cost of traditional consumer research that can average in the tens of thousands of dollars for a three focus group research with 8 people each.
Concluded Noujeim: “By removing the cost obstacle, we have significantly expanded our market to include virtually all wineries, distributors, agents, retailers, industry associations and the media.” “I look forward to helping more companies transition into data driven organizations that look to facts for answers about sales declines, logistics optimization, pricing strategy, positioning, competitive threats, or wine style and demographic market opportunities.”
Today’s announcement follows Quini’s recent release of its new website, which for the first time integrates e-commerce capabilities.
ABOUT QUINI
Quini is the leader in near real-time wine sensory data and technology solutions. Privately held, Quini is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Quini project is co-funded by CMF (Canada Media Fund). The Quini Data platform is co-funded by the National Research Council through the IRAP program. Quini’s investor group includes OKR Financial (www.okrfinancial.com) and private investors.
