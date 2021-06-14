Gunpowder Creek Winery Reinforces Growth Plans With Quini Data
Self-Serve Consumer Sensory Data Platform to Inform Market Discovery and Expansion
Quini delivers actionable consumer sensory and behaviour information more affordably and efficiently in a radically new way, unlike anything I’ve seen before.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quini®, the leader in consumer sensory data and analytics solutions for the wine industry, welcomes Gunpowder Creek Winery to its client roster. Based in Walla Walla, Washington, Gunpowder Creek Winery was founded by veteran winemaker Caleb Foster who over 30 years has created over 100 outstanding wines across Washington State, New Zealand and South Africa.
— Caleb Foster
Gunpowder Creek Winery will deploy the QUINI DATA™ self-serve consumer sensory and attitudinal data analytics platform to better inform product line up and market expansion strategy and plans.
The winery will use Quini data to optimize the precision and speed of portfolio and concept product evaluations, initially across three target markets in the United States.
Gunpowder Creek Winery also plans to leverage Quini’s consumer sensory and attitude feedback data in its product sales and marketing materials, to reinforce the superiority of its wines with facts.
“Nowadays, post 2020, as small wine producers we need to extend our reach in new ways, especially to enter new markets,” said Caleb Foster, Founder and Winemaker, Gunpowder Creek Winery. “With Quini, knowing how specific regions will receive my wines, competitively before I begin a sales campaign, is a game changer. It’s like having a tasting room in the city of my choice, with all the data I need of taster reviews.”
Added Foster: “Quini delivers actionable consumer sensory and behaviour information more affordably and efficiently in a radically new way, unlike anything I’ve seen before. Competitive benchmarks, consumer expectations, ranking scores and demographic information I can use as the data grows over time. It’s like putting my wine into a World Cup season!”
“I am excited to welcome Caleb Foster and Gunpowder Creek Winery to Quini,” said Roger Noujeim, Quini’s CEO. “The revolution in the beverage alcohol space can be witnessed through the rapid and massive expansion of alternatives to wine. By better understanding the consumer, Gunpowder Creek Winery is better positioned to craft and market wines that have even greater market potential. I look forward to supporting Caleb and his team’s expansion goals with unique data they can act on.”
Concluded Foster: “My future goal is to demonstrate my wines’ competitive success with Quini to distributors in new markets and invite them to sell my wines with proven consumer preference.“
As a QUINI DATA™ Gold client, Gunpowder Creek Winery will gain year-round access to all Quini data across its chosen markets. Any new data is also uploaded each business day, to give Gunpowder’s leadership and wine making team answers to business or product questions on any wine the group needs analyzed, when and in whichever markets they need answers from.
QUINI DATA is a self-serve wine consumer sensory data and analytics platform. The system encompasses multiple sensory and attitudinal data analytics dashboard clusters to support the various critical business functions in a winery. These include Marketing, Business Intelligence, Wine Making and Innovation teams, Consumer Insight and Research managers, Logistics, Direct To Consumer (DTC) and Wine Club teams.
