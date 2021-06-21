Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,586 in the last 365 days.

Quini Unveils New Website

Illustration of a server's hand holding up a tray high and on it is a computer monitor showing Quini's new wesbsite home page design

Quini's New Wesbite

Quini's Official Logo

Illustration showing a magnifying glass peering over a wine bottle with Yes, No and Maybe options showing.

Quini Wine Market Potential Analytics Dashboard

Focus on Core Data Business and New E-Commerce Capability Enhance Customer Experience and Support Growth Plans

Our mission is to provide our customers with valuable, unique data and technology solutions that improve their business and increase their sales and profitability.”
— Roger Noujeim, CEO, Quini
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quini® (www.quiniwine.com), the leader in consumer sensory data solutions for the wine industry today unveiled its brand new website. The site is designed to allow visitors to more efficiently navigate and understand Quini’s product offerings.

Prospective data clients can experience Quini’s unique sensory data analytics through an interactive experience accessed on the new site home page.
The site is fully responsive across desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones, to accommodate for the various ways prospects and customers access Quini applications.

“Our mission is to provide our customers with valuable, unique data and technology solutions that improve their business and increase their sales and profitability,” said Roger Noujeim, Quini’s CEO. “The new QuiniWine.com reflects this commitment and centers the visitor experience around our core enterprise data solutions.”

Additionally, and for the first time, e-commerce capabilities have been built into QuiniWine.com. The new functionality supports Quini’s plans for new services the company expects to announce during the next quarter.

The new site continues to house the company’s web-based, universal wine tasting and rating application, Quini. Quini can be used on any connected device, at no charge and without having to download the app from an app store.

Winery (https://quiniwine.com/#/home), Liquor retail (https://quiniwine.com/#/retail) and restaurant (https://quiniwine.com/#/restaurants) enterprise customers will continue to access their QUINI SOMM™ digital wine menu and staff training platform accounts by logging in on the new site.

ABOUT QUINI

Quini is the leader in near real-time wine sensory data and technology solutions. Privately held, Quini is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Quini project is co-funded by CMF (Canada Media Fund). The Quini Data platform is co-funded by the National Research Council through the IRAP program. Quini’s investor group includes OKR Financial (www.okrfinancial.com) and private investors.

Roger Noujeim
QUINI
+1 604-367-8865
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

QUINI DATA Explained

You just read:

Quini Unveils New Website

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.