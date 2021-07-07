DORIT KEMSLEY, JOINS HOMELESS NOT TOOTHLESS AS NEWEST BOARD MEMBER, ALONG SIDE FRIEND SHARON STONE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeless Not Toothless has recently celebrated its 10,000th day, treating over 100,000 patients and providing more than $7.7 million in pro bono care. In June, entrepreneur and TV personality Dorit Kemsley, made philanthropic waves since her appearance on FOX’s musical game show “Beat Shazam”, donating her $50,000 winnings to Homeless Not Toothless (HNT).

“We are thrilled to have Dorit join the board of HNT and be a part of this growing organization,” said Dr. Jay Grossman, founder, and president of Homeless Not Toothless. “We are excited to see what’s next.”

Celebrity dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, of Concierge Dentistry, started Homeless Not Toothless in 1991 with the intentions of giving back to his community and bringing back one smile at a time, offering superior dental care to the homeless, veterans, foster youth, and low-income persons, completely free of charge.

“I am so fulfilled with the difference we have made, and excited about what the future has to offer,” said Dr. Grossman. “I saw a way to combine my love of dentistry and my passion for making a difference”.

With a growing need to treat thousands of patients, Homeless Not Toothless is now seeking a $5 million endowment which will allow Homeless Not Toothless to completely fund the needed supplies and lab costs in perpetuity.

Kemsley now sits alongside fellow board members Sharon Stone, Dr. Briar Flicker-Grossman, A Slice of PR and Larry Bernstein and ambassadors Bill Macy and Felicity Huffman. For more information on how to be involved or ways to donate, please visit www.homelessnottoothless.org.

Homeless Not Toothless (HNT) is a 501C(3) nonprofit (TIN: 200615767) dedicated to providing free and quality dental care to homeless veterans, foster youth, and low-income persons, bringing back one smile at a time. The organization also aims to empower its patients by providing access to becoming part of the mainstream work force again. Since beginning, Homeless Not Toothless has treated more than 100,000 patients and has provided nearly $8 million of dental care procedures pro bono.