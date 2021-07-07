Texas Rent Relief Program Exceeds $500 Million in Assistance

AUSTIN – Today the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has distributed more than $500 million in rental and utility assistance to more than 80,000 Texas households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with another $46 million committed to being paid. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Texas was well ahead of many states in ramping up its program and distributing funds.

"Staff have been working nonstop to get assistance to those in need. We’ve accomplished much in a short amount of time—from being one of the first in the nation to set up a statewide program from scratch, to distributing nearly half of our initial funding of $1.3 billion," said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director. "Still, we know many are facing the very real possibility of eviction or utility disconnects due to financial hardships of the pandemic. We have a lot more work to do, and will continue to press until we exhaust all available funds.”

TDHCA is administering $1.3 billion in emergency federal relief funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to help income-eligible Texans struggling to keep up with rent and utility payments during the pandemic. The Texas Rent Relief Program is an opportunity to get up to 12 months of back due rent and even secure up to three months of future rent stability for tenants, as well as utility assistance. Landlords can get up to 15 months of rent paid through this program, but only if they don't evict.

As eviction and utility moratoriums expire across the state, the Texas Rent Relief Program (TRR) is prioritizing applications for tenants whose landlords have filed for eviction. Applicants can also indicate on their application if they are at risk of having their utilities disconnected due to nonpayment, which will also prioritize their application for review.

TDHCA still has relief funds available and encourages those in need of assistance to review the program requirements and apply online at TexasRentRelief.com or over the phone by calling the Texas Rent Relief hotline at 833-9TX-RENT (833-989-7368).

Texas was the first state in the nation with a billion dollar allocation to begin administering these new funds from the U.S. Treasury Department.

The following provides performance of the Texas Rent Relief Program, as of July 7, 2021:

More than $500 million has been paid to more than 80,000 households (350% increase in funds disbursed since mid-May).