Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh Launches The Art of Human Care Podcast
Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh, heart and lung transplant surgeon, US Navy Captain, associate professor of surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, adjunct faculty at Howard University College of Medicine and University of Maryland Medical Center, and author of The Art of Human Care book series, today announced the launch his new podcast, “Dr. Tetteh Presents the Art of Human Care with…,” to air on Tuesday, June 29 at 8:00 pm ET. The podcast will be simultaneously broadcast every other Tuesday on:
“This podcast will provide an inspiring, dynamic and entertaining perspective from our guests on how to use The Art of Human Care,” Tetteh said, “and apply the principles of purpose, personalization, and partnerships to positively change their lives and the world for the better.”
This 40-minute podcast will include in-depth conversations with notable individuals from diverse professional and personal backgrounds. Each will demonstrate how they incorporate the ideologies of purpose, personalization and partnership in their lives. According to Dr. Tetteh, “purpose” refers to the understanding that “we figure our purpose when we do something for someone else.” “Personalization” refers to the understanding that “personalized care and treatment exemplify a true healer – providing treatment that takes the patient’s life in total (daily activity, external stressors, etc.) into consideration.” And “partnership” refer to the understanding that “to restore a patient’s health, a partnership must be created among the health care provider, the patient’s family, the patient’s community and the care team.”
During the inaugural episode of “Dr. Tetteh Presents the Art of Human Care” podcast, Dr. Tetteh speaks with Dr. Philip Mullenix, a cardiothoracic surgeon and associate professor of surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Dr. Mullenix is also a consultant to the US Army Surgeon General for Cardiothoracic Surgery and is a thoracic surgical oncologist primarily focused on lung cancer. Their conversation will be candid and refreshing and dive into current events in an honest and tactful manner.
