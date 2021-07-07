ITU Online Announces New Course Geared Towards Blockchain Solutions Architect Certification

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITU Online Training, the leader in IT Technology Training with over 650,000 students worldwide, recently released its brand new Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) course.

This course is ideal for technology-focused engineers, application developers, IT administrators, or anyone wanting to obtain the Blockchain Training Alliance Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect Certifications.

An overview and practice test of the Blockchain Training Alliance Certification and Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) exam is included in the course. Also included are Blockchain basics -- components, terminology, and ledgers -- as well as why blockchain is revolutionizing how businesses and governments are viewing technology to create greater efficiencies. The expert instructor guides the course through the top 10 areas of focus for the exam, topics to study, and what to expect before, during, and after the exam.

Carrie Cameron, Founder and CEO, says “Blockchain technologies are now more than just a trial run. They are starting to go from a proof of concept to a production use case. A developer or software engineer that knows how to develop blockchain applications holds an extremely in-demand skill set.”

About ITU Online Training

ITU Online Training’s curriculum is built, filmed, and supported in-house via their corporate headquarters outside of Tampa, FL. By using proven educational concepts and sound instructional design principles, ITU creates exceptional courses to provide the best benefits for those in the IT training field.

ITU delivers a standard for quality by employing the best leaders in the IT field to create award-winning training courses. ITU has won four Best in Biz Awards, including Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year, and Most Innovative Company of the Year. They are also nominated for two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in 2021.

These awards solidify what ITU’s students already come to expect – the best practical knowledge at an amazing price point.

