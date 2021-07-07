Southbound I-79 Bridge Deck Repairs Thursday in Aleppo Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge deck repair work on southbound I-79 in Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, July 8 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound I-79 on the bridge over Glenfield Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for full depth concrete deck repairs.

Crews from Joseph B. Fay will perform the emergency repair work.

Please use caution and allow extra time if traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

