SDDOT to Receive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Program Funds

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will receive $61.5 million of 2021 Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Program funds to reconstruct 28 miles of Interstate 90 in McCook and Minnehaha Counties. The project will remove and replace the existing surface on the I-90 eastbound and westbound lanes, rebuild structures, provide safety and operational enhancements, and add truck parking spaces at the westbound and eastbound rest areas in this area.

“We appreciate USDOT providing this grant to SDDOT. Thanks to the hard work and support of Governor Noem and our South Dakota congressional delegation, we’ve been able to secure funds for this project, as well as other vital transportation projects,” says Joel Jundt, Transportation Secretary. “Due to their efforts, I -90 will be safer for all users, including freight handlers, residents, and tourists, and it will enhance access to all communities statewide.”

Project Significance: I-90 is the longest interstate in the United States, spanning 3,020 miles. In South Dakota, it is the most highly traveled and freight-critical corridor. I-90, within the project area, was originally constructed in 1964-1966.

Project Timeframe: All project phases are programmed into the 2021-2024 project schedule through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/stip

USDOT Press Release: On June 30, 2021, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced awards to 24 projects in 18 states under the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant program. https://www.transportation.gov/briefing-room/us-department-transportation-announces-90525-million-proposed-awards-fy-2021

SDDOT project summary including award amount, description, and benefits: https://www.transportation.gov/buildamerica/sites/buildamerica.dot.gov/files/2021-06/FY-2021-INFRA-Proposed-Project-Selections-v2.pdf

